Egypt, Russia discuss Gaza security arrangements ahead of UN Security Council vote

Egypt and Russia held consultations Sunday on a draft UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution addressing developments in Gaza and proposed security arrangements.

The talks came during a phone call between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, ahead of a possible Monday vote on a US draft resolution competing with a Russian text.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, the two ministers reviewed bilateral ties and developments in Gaza, Sudan, and the Iranian nuclear file.

Regarding Gaza, Abdelatty stressed the importance of advancing all elements of the Gaza ceasefire plan announced at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, which he said provides a practical path for Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of an independent state.

The top Egyptian diplomat emphasized the need for any resolution to help solidify the ceasefire and create conditions for a just and comprehensive peace that meets the Palestinian people's aspirations for self-determination and statehood.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement reached Oct. 10 entered into force under Egyptian-Qatari-US-Turkish mediation, though Israel has continued violations and blocked the move to the second phase of the deal, which centers on security and administrative arrangements in the strip and Israeli withdrawals.