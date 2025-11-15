WWII bomb defused in Nuremberg after evacuation of 21,000 people

A World War II aerial bomb found in the southern German city of Nuremberg was successfully defused, the city announced early on Saturday.



Three bomb disposal experts needed about an hour to make the device safe.

After the defusing operation, the bomb was removed and residents were allowed to return to their homes. A large-scale evacuation had been carried out beforehand.



Road closures had been required within a radius of 800 metres. Up to 21,000 people had to leave their houses and apartments.



It was the largest evacuation operation Nuremberg has ever conducted following the discovery of a wartime bomb, the city said.



The bomb, weighing around 450 kilograms, was discovered during construction work on Avenarius Street in the city's Grossreuth district.



From 7:30 pm (1830 GMT) on Friday, the police started closing roads in the affected area. Vehicles with loudspeakers drove through the area to inform residents.



Shuttle buses transported those affected to the school centre at Berliner Platz (Berlin Square), where a care centre was being set up.



Authorities also urged residents to leave their homes as early as possible and stay with relatives or friends.



According to the city, bomb experts and hundreds of emergency personnel were on site in the evening: Nearly 500 firefighters, around 250 rescue service volunteers, 60 civil protection organization (THW) personnel, and more than 100 police officers.



