Michelle Obama says US ‘not ready’ for woman president

Former first lady Michelle Obama said the US still lacks the maturity to elect a female president, declaring that Americans are "not ready for a woman" in the Oval Office.

Her comments came during a Nov. 5 conversation with actress Tracee Ellis Ross at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, a discussion tied to her new book The Look. A video of the event was posted to Obama's YouTube channel on Friday, The Washington Post reported.

"Don't even look at me about running because you all are lying. You're not ready for a woman. You are not. So don't waste my time," Obama said, addressing persistent speculation that she might consider a White House bid despite her repeated refusals.

She added that "there's still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman," citing past elections as evidence.

Obama remains one of the Democratic Party's most influential voices, frequently campaigning in recent cycles.

She had backed former Vice President Kamala Harris in last year's presidential race and urged male voters to consider the implications of a second Donald Trump presidency on reproductive rights.

"Fellas… before you cast your votes, ask yourselves, what side of history do you want to be on?" she said at the time.





