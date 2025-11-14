Türkiye offers condolences after pilot found dead in Croatia

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan posted a message of condolence early Friday on the US social media company X's platform after the wreckage of a firefighting plane belonging to Türkiye's General Directorate of Forestry which went missing in Croatia was found and the pilot was confirmed dead.

"I extend my condolences to the family and loved ones of our pilot who was martyred after a firefighting aircraft belonging to Türkiye's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry crashed in Croatia. May Allah have mercy on him," Fidan wrote.

The wreckage of the plane, which disappeared in Croatia, was found and the pilot lost his life, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli announced Thursday.

"The wreckage of our General Directorate of Forestry firefighting plane, which lost radio contact in Croatia, has been found near the city of Senj, Croatia. I pray for Allah's mercy on our pilot, who was martyred in this tragic accident, and extend my condolences and patience to his family and loved ones," Yumakli said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Earlier, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry said that radio contact was lost with a firefighting aircraft belonging to Türkiye's General Directorate of Forestry in Croatia.

"Two AT802 firefighting planes belonging to the General Directorate of Forestry departed from Canakkale on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 10:24 a.m. local time for scheduled maintenance in Zagreb, Croatia. Due to weather conditions, both planes spent the night at Rijeka Airport in Croatia.

"On Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at 17:38 Turkish time, the planes took off for Zagreb Airport but began returning to Rijeka Airport due to adverse weather conditions. During the return route, one plane landed safely at Rijeka Airport, but radio contact was lost with the other at 18:25," the ministry said on X.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also issued a message of condolence on X on Thursday, saying: "This evening, we received the news that a firefighting aircraft belonging to our General Directorate of Forestry unfortunately crashed in Croatia. We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident in which one of our pilots was martyred; I pray for God's mercy upon our martyr and extend my condolences to his family, our country, and our nation."



