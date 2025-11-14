Algeria reports over 22 forest fires across 8 provinces

Algeria recorded 22 forest fires in eight provinces, the most severe of which were in Tipaza province in the center of the country, prompting authorities to evacuate residents from some areas.

Some 22 fires had been registered as of 10:30 pm local time (2130GMT), the Algerian Civil Defense said in a statement Thursday.

It noted that the fires were reported in eight provinces in the east, center, and west of the country, adding that the most intense blazes were detected in the mountains of Tipaza.

Videos posted by private news outlets and activists on social media showed evacuation operations in Hadjret Ennous municipality, one of Tipaza's districts, due to flames approaching the town.

The state-run Ennahar TV reported that gendarmerie units evacuated populated areas reached by the fires.

The channel added that civil protection teams have taken the situation under control.



