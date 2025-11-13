Syrian flag again raised at London embassy after 12-year closure

The flag of the Syrian Arab Republic has been hoisted once more over its embassy building in London, marking the first time the mission has been active since its closure in 2013.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, in the UK for an official visit, presided over the ceremony at the building in central London on Wednesday.

The embassy had remained shut for more than a decade after the UK severed diplomatic ties with Damascus during the Syrian conflict.

In a post on the US social media company X, Sheybani described the moment as symbolic of a new chapter for his country, saying the reopening came "after years of isolation imposed by Assad's chemical regime."

"Syria is returning to the world with its free identity," he added.

The UK government has not yet commented publicly on the ceremony or its implications for bilateral relations.

The flag raising represents the latest visible step in Syria's efforts to restore diplomatic representation abroad after years of international isolation.

Sammy, who witnessed the moment in front of the embassy building, told Anadolu: "I'm very happy. I was born here, but I visited Syria for the first time a few months ago. Thank God for today."

"The Syrian people have been waiting for this moment for a very long time. I can't find words to say. I'm very happy," added Ramsa, who was carrying a scarf with the Syrian flag motif.



