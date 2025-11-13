Türkiye believes most realistic solution to Cyprus issue lies in coexistence of 2 states on island: Erdoğan

Türkiye believes the most realistic solution to the Cyprus issue lies in the coexistence of the two states on the island, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday.

"The main reason the Cyprus issue remains unresolved is the Greek Cypriot side's refusal to recognize Turkish Cypriots' equal international status," Erdoğan said at a joint news conference with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' President Tufan Erhurman, who paid his first visit to Türkiye after being elected.

Expressing his pleasure in hosting President Erhurman, Erdoğan noted that the presidential elections held in the TRNC on Oct. 19 took place peacefully.

"First of all, I congratulate the TRNC on its upcoming 42nd anniversary, which we will celebrate in two days, and I send my greetings to my Turkish Cypriot brothers," Erdoğan said, reaffirming Türkiye's persistence in its struggle for a just, lasting, and realistic solution in Cyprus in "close" coordination with President Erhurman.

The president said that it was "a very comprehensive and productive meeting" and that they discussed possible joint steps for the future within the larger context of the Cyprus issue.

"Our stance on the Cyprus cause has always been clear," he said.

The Cyprus issue persists primarily because the Greek Cypriot side refuses to acknowledge the Turkish Cypriots' equal standing internationally, said Erdogan.

"The Greek Cypriot side neither wants to share political power nor economic prosperity with the Turks on the island, nor will it ever agree to do so," he said.

"We must also remember the mistakes of the UN Security Council in the early stages of the Cyprus issue and the EU, which accepted the Greek Cypriot Administration as a member despite its rejection of the Annan Plan," he explained.

"We maintain our position that a solution is possible in which two nations on the island can live side by side in peace, prosperity, and security," the president added.

"We will continue our sincere efforts in this direction," he vowed.

Criticizing the Greek Cypriot side of the island, Erdogan said that the Greek Cypriots see the solution for the Cyprus issue as reducing the Turkish Cypriots to a minority within the partnership state, "which today has no remaining validity."

Erdogan said he finds the TRNC president's remarks "right," in which he stresses there will be no compromise on Turkish Cypriots' sovereign equality.

- We will continue our sincere efforts, says President Erdogan

Erdogan pointed out that past errors created a sense of complacency on the Greek Cypriot side, resulting in the Turkish Cypriots suffering ongoing injustice in their homeland. "The promises made to correct this have unfortunately not been fulfilled. President Erhurman knows this process very well, both from his time as prime minister and his role (as member) in the negotiation team from 2008 to 2010."

Noting that talks have been ongoing without results since 1968, the Turkish president spoke about the country's stance in 2017, "following the Greek Cypriot side's walkout, that we would no longer continue talks just for appearances."

"As I have said before, 'You cannot dry today's laundry with yesterday's sun.' Trying to solve today's problems with outdated approaches will get us nowhere. I hope that in the future, we can also see the courage and willingness to find a solution from the other side that the Turkish Cypriots have shown.

"To make this possible, we will maintain our constructive, results-oriented, fair, and humane approach together with the Turkish Cypriot people. We also discussed ways to accelerate our cooperation with President Erhurman. We reviewed projects aimed at improving Turkish Cypriots' welfare, making daily life easier, and minimizing the impact of decades-long isolation," he added.

- Political and diplomatic efforts to continue in coordination

Erdogan vowed to continue these efforts with the same determination and understanding in coordination with Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz in the future.

"Similarly, our political and diplomatic efforts will continue in coordination to ensure that the TRNC is properly represented in the international community and that its voice and injustices are heard worldwide. As the motherland and guarantor, as we have done in the past, we will never leave the Turkish Cypriot people alone in their just struggle," he added.

Erdogan again thanked Erhurman for his visit and expressed his hope that the meetings would be beneficial.

Congratulating the TRNC on its 42nd anniversary, Erdogan said: "I pay tribute with gratitude to all our martyrs who sacrificed for the homeland, our dedicated veterans, and the leaders of the Cyprus cause, the late Dr. Fazil Kucuk and the founding president, the late Rauf Denktas."

"I also thank President Erhurman for his condolence message on behalf of the Turkish Cypriots for the 20 heroic soldiers who were martyred in our military cargo plane crash in Georgia the other day," he concluded.

- 'No formula ignoring Türkiye, Turkish Cypriots can succeed in region'

For his part, Erhurman stated that "no formula ignoring, sidelining, or excluding Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots can succeed in this region."

He underlined the unique and close relationship between TRNC and Türkiye, noting that all TRNC presidents have traditionally made their first official visit to Türkiye.

Erhurman highlighted the long-standing Cyprus issue, noting that despite clear efforts from Turkish Cypriots and Türkiye, the problem remains unresolved, affecting stability and peace in the region.

"Türkiye is one of the most important actors today, as it was yesterday, in all efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue," Erhurman said.

He underlined that Turkish Cypriots are committed to negotiations aimed at fair, lasting solutions, but will not accept methods that ignore their sovereign equality or repeat past failures.

Erhurman also underscored the TRNC's right to engage with the international community, defending its people's political, economic, and cultural rights.

Turkish Cypriots' view of two equal founding partners' status on the island is not open to discussion, negotiation, or bargaining, he added.