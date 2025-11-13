Bodies of soldiers killed in cargo plane crash brought to Türkiye

The bodies of the Turkish soldiers from Tuesday's cargo plane crash along the Georgia-Azerbaijan border were brought back to Türkiye on Thursday.

After forensic examinations were completed, a Turkish Armed Forces A400M aircraft carried the bodies from Tbilisi, Georgia's capital, to Murted Air Base in Ankara province.

After landing, the bodies were taken by ambulance to the Forensic Medicine Institute.

The Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft had crashed while on its way home from Azerbaijan. According to the National Defense Ministry, the aircraft was carrying 20 people, including the flight crew.