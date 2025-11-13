Russia warns it will ‘act accordingly’ if US resumes nuclear tests

Russia will "act accordingly" if the US resumes nuclear testing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, as Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu announced a review of the feasibility of nuclear tests following recent statements from US officials.

Peskov was reacting to remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said Washington's renewed testing directive "includes delivery systems," after President Donald Trump instructed the Pentagon on Oct. 29 to restart nuclear tests "immediately."

Rubio did not explicitly confirm that full-scale tests were under consideration.

"If we consider this as confirmation that the US is withdrawing from the test ban, then this confirms these intentions," Peskov said, arguing that any testing would break a period in which a comprehensive moratorium had held. "As our president said, in this case, Russia will act accordingly."

He said President Vladimir Putin's order on Nov. 5 was not to begin preparations for a test, but to gather information and "examine the advisability" of such preparations in light of US moves.

MOSCOW WILL NOT 'ALLOW' ARM RACE

Shoygu, in a separate interview with RIA Novosti, said Russian agencies and Security Council experts had already started "modeling possible responses to both existing challenges and their potential evolution," claiming Moscow cannot "sit idly by" as the arms-control system weakens.

He said the White House has yet to provide "a comprehensive explanation" regarding recent US statements on nuclear testing and argued that Russia expects Washington to continue respecting its commitments under long-standing test-ban frameworks.

"Russia is prepared for any development, but will under no circumstances allow a new arms race to be provoked, no matter how much our opponents might want that," Shoygu said.

He also claimed that European states are escalating "bellicose statements and plans," insisting Russia is monitoring EU and NATO decisions closely and adjusting its military development accordingly.





