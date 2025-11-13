Dutch officials to visit Beijing next week for talks on Nexperia supply crisis

The Netherlands will send a senior delegation to Beijing early next week to discuss China's recent easing of licensing restrictions on semiconductor exports from Nexperia's facilities, Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Vincent Karremans said Thursday.

Karremans welcomed Beijing's decision to relax strict controls affecting Nexperia's legacy chips, which had disrupted supplies to Europe and raised concerns across global industrial supply chains.

"I welcome China's recent relaxation of its strict licensing conditions placed on Nexperia's legacy semiconductors," Karremans said in a statement.

He added that the Dutch government, together with European and international partners, is "closely monitoring the situation" to verify whether shipments to Europe and other regions are effectively resuming.

"Predictable security of supply of these essential chips and mutual dependence is crucial for our industry and supply chains globally," he said.

He emphasized that the Netherlands remains committed to diplomatic engagement with China and noted that Beijing has signaled "openness for furthering our close engagement, including in-person."

"Early next week, a senior official delegation from my ministry will travel to Beijing to continue our efforts to find a mutually agreeable solution," Karremans said.

The visit comes amid heightened attention on the Nijmegen-based chipmaker Nexperia, whose operations in China have been affected by export licensing requirements, leading to concerns over access to key components used in European manufacturing.





