Canada repeats call for 'unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid' to Gaza

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Wednesday reiterated Canada's call for unrestricted humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip while expressing support for US efforts to achieve peace in the region.

Speaking at a news conference following the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Anand said: "We also turned our attention to the Middle East to the urgent need for a path toward peace and lasting stability."

"We reiterated our support for the US comprehensive peace plan to end the Gaza conflict, and we continue to call for the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid," she said.

Reaffirming Ottawa's role in global humanitarian efforts, Anand added: "Canada will continue to be a leader in this respect."





