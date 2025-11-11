Russian, Kazakh presidents meet informally ahead of official summit to strengthen bilateral ties

The Russian and Kazakh presidents met informally on Tuesday before their formal summit scheduled for the following day.

During their Kremlin meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressing optimism about completing the ongoing year's cooperative activities successfully.

"Today, we'll take advantage of an informal atmosphere to discuss matters of mutual importance," Putin said. "Tomorrow, along with our colleagues, we'll review the full scope of our bilateral relationships and explore opportunities for the future."

Tokayev reciprocated, describing the Russian-Kazakh relationship as one characterized by "strategic partnership and allied relations." He further noted that there were virtually no areas where the two countries didn't collaborate effectively.

On Wednesday, the leaders will sign bilateral documents, address the Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum via videoconference, and attend a state dinner hosted by Putin.