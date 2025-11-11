Malian TikToker abducted and killed by armed group

A young Malian social media influencer was abducted and executed in a public square by armed men after posting pro-army content on TikTok, the BBC reported Monday.

Mariam Cisse, a TikToker in her 20s with more than 95,000 followers, was killed by a group reportedly affiliated with the al-Qaeda-allied insurgent group JNIM, according to France's public broadcaster RFI.

Cisse was livestreaming at a local market in her hometown of Tonka in northern Timbuktu on Thursday when members of the armed group abducted her, accusing her of spying for the Malian army. She was shot dead by her captors the next day.

In several videos, she appeared in military uniform and used slogans such as "Vive Mali" (Long Live Mali).

In a statement Sunday, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expressed concern over the "rapid deterioration of the security situation" in Mali and other parts of the Sahel, where "terrorist groups have imposed blockades, disrupted access to essential supplies and severely worsened humanitarian conditions for civilian populations."

Youssouf condemned the "deliberate attacks against innocent civilians" that have caused "unacceptable loss of lives and heightened instability," adding that the African Union stands ready "to support Mali as well as all Sahel countries during this particularly challenging period."

Mali has faced political and security turmoil since 2012, driven by repeated attacks by armed groups and clashes with separatist forces in the north.

Five armed separatist groups recently announced a new alliance under the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), which seeks independence for parts of northern Mali. The alliance includes the High Council for the Unity of Azawad (HCUA), the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA) and rebel factions of the Azawad Arab Movement (MAA) and Imghad Tuareg Self-Defense Group and Allies (GATIA).

These groups, along with JNIM and the Macina Liberation Front (FLM), are designated by the Malian government as terrorist organizations.

In recent weeks, Mali has faced a fuel crisis as armed groups block routes used by tankers, disrupting supplies to the capital Bamako.

Universities and colleges in Bamako said they were forced to suspend classes because students and teachers could not reach campuses due to the shortage.





