International Criminal Court president urges global cooperation to enforce arrest warrants

The president of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday urged UN member states to uphold their obligations under the Rome Statute and assist in the execution of outstanding arrest warrants.

Presenting the ICC's 2025 Annual Report to the UN, Judge Tomoko Akane told the UN General Assembly that 33 publicly known arrest warrants remain unexecuted.

"The Court strongly urges States Parties to continue to fulfil their statutory obligations in line with the commitment made when signing the Rome Statute," she said.

Akane listed one of the Court's most closely watched investigations, including arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the onslaught in Palestine.

"The Court has continued efforts to enhance its tracking capabilities but arrest warrants cannot be executed without the cooperation of states.

"Again, the Court urges all UN member states to assist the Court by cooperating on the arrest and transfer of individuals subject to outstanding ICC arrest warrants," she said.

Reaffirming the ICC's commitment to victims, Akane emphasized that victims of mass atrocities remain "at the center" of ICC proceedings, describing their participation as essential to the Court's mission.

"The Court gives victims a voice, a space to tell their stories, and the hope that truth will be acknowledged and responsibility established. Providing suffering humanity with hope and truth is at the very core of the Court's raison d'être," she said.

She highlighted the ICC's work on reparations and restorative justice, which aim not only to provide compensation but also to help rebuild communities shattered by conflict.

Akane reaffirmed that despite mounting political and operational challenges, the ICC remains steadfast in its mission to uphold accountability and international justice.

"Despite all the challenges, the International Criminal Court will continue to carry out its judicial mandate to deal with individual criminal responsibility, with full independence and impartiality. In so doing, the Court hopes to offer its contribution to the rule of law in the international community," she said.