US GOVT SHUTDOWN TRIGGERS SHARPEST TRAVEL DISRUPTION SINCE IT BEGAN, OVER 2,800 FLIGHTS CANCELED, 10,000 DELAYED

Sunday delivered the sharpest travel disruption since the US government shutdown began, with more than 2,800 flights canceled and over 10,000 delayed, according to the FlightAware tracking site.

Major airports in New York, Chicago, and Atlanta were hit the hardest, with Atlanta's main airport canceling more than 200 flights.

Airlines for America, which represents major US carriers, said more than 4 million passengers have been affected since the beginning of October, the Washington Post reported.

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy warned Sunday that the shutdown's impact on US airports "will only get worse" and could stretch into the holiday season. He said thousands more flights will likely be canceled as air traffic controllers work without pay, and some begin seeking other jobs to cover their expenses.

Duffy also said that air travel could slow to "a trickle" in the two weeks before Thanksgiving and warned that a "substantial" number of Americans may not make it home for the holiday.

The disruption follows a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) emergency order cutting flight volume to ease pressure on overworked controllers.

He also said that the FAA is short 1,000-2,000 controllers, with 15-20 retiring daily. These losses will affect staffing even after the shutdown ends, he noted, warning that the impact will linger as pilots have reported stressed and less responsive controllers.

By Tuesday, flights at dozens of airports are expected to be reduced by 6%, the Post also reported.

Duffy dismissed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's claim that the FAA's flight cuts are "transparently political," instead blaming Democrats and urging the public to pressure them.

Schumer fired back on US social media company X, accusing Republicans of refusing to negotiate, leaving controllers unpaid, grounding flights, and punishing travelers.

"Instead of governing, Republicans are playing games with people's livelihoods," he wrote.

Congress remained deadlocked, with Senate Republicans rejecting a Democratic plan to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies. Majority Leader John Thune said the Senate would stay in session until a deal is reached.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration ordered states to halt full SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits amid a legal dispute over food aid during the shutdown.





