Ukraine launches corruption investigation into energy sector

People walk out from an underground passage during a blackout in Kyiv on November 9, 2025, following Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. (AFP Photo)

Ukraine on Monday said its anti-corruption agencies launched a "large-scale operation" into the country's energy sector to uncover graft involving a "high-level criminal organization."

The National Anti-Corruption Agency (NABU) said in a statement that along with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) it conducted a "large-scale operation" to expose the alleged corruption, adding that the investigation involved 15 months of work and 1,000 hours of audio recordings.

"The activities of a high-level criminal organization have been documented," the statement said, adding that the scheme was organized to influence "strategic state-sector enterprises," particularly national nuclear energy provider Energoatom.

NABU provided further details on the investigation in another readout, saying those involved in the scheme sought to obtain illegal benefits to the tune of 10% to 15% of a state contract value.

"In particular, Energoatom's counterparties were imposed conditions for paying kickbacks for avoiding blocking payments for services provided/products delivered or deprivation of supplier status," the statement said.

It claimed that the head of the "criminal organization" involved an energy ministry adviser, as well as a former law enforcement officer who led Energoatom's security. No names were given, however.

"Using official connections in the (energy) ministry and the state-owned company, they ensured control over personnel decisions, procurement processes, and the movement of financial flows," it said.

Oleksandr Abakumov, head of NABU's detective unit, said in a video statement that 70 searches were conducted as part of the investigation.

Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak also wrote on Telegram that the home of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, who served as energy minister between April 2021 and July this year, was among those searched by NABU.

Energoatom said in a separate statement that NABU and SAPO were conducting an investigation at the company's office.

"Energoatom fully cooperates with investigative bodies, provides all requested materials and contributes to an objective and transparent investigation. The company does not impede the conduct of procedural actions and is interested in a comprehensive clarification of all circumstances," it added.

The investigation comes just four months after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after pressure, reinstated the independence of the two major anti-corruption agencies.

Zelenskyy had signed measures into law that brought NABU and SAPO under the oversight of the prosecutor general. He reversed the measures after major protests, including in Kyiv.

A crackdown on corruption is critical if Ukraine hopes to advance its application to join the 27-member EU, which decided to open membership negotiations last June.

Critics say Kyiv has long suffered from widespread corruption, and the ongoing war with Russia is said to have overshadowed efforts to stamp out graft.