Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus president to pay first official visit abroad to Türkiye this week

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhürman will visit Türkiye this Thursday, his first trip abroad since taking office last month, said Türkiye's communications director.

"President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Tufan Erhürman will make his first official overseas visit to our country on Nov. 13, 2025, at the invitation of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," Burhanettin Duran said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Monday.

He added that during his meetings in Türkiye, recent developments on the Cyprus issue will be evaluated and Türkiye-TRNC relations discussed in all aspects.

Erhürman was elected on Oct. 19.