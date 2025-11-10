Russia says wants quick end to Ukraine conflict but only after achieving goals

Russia wants to end the conflict in Ukraine as quickly as possible but it is important to achieve the initial objectives, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, state news agency TASS reported.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Russia remains open to a political and diplomatic settlement, describing this path as "preferable."

However, he stressed that the conditions for peace depend on fulfilling the goals announced by Moscow at the beginning of what it calls its "special military operation" in February 2022. Russia had called for "demilitarization" and "denazification" of Ukraine.

Peskov claimed that negotiations have stalled "through no fault of Russia," blaming European countries for encouraging Kyiv to believe in the possibility of a military victory.

He said Western nations are "egging on" Ukraine instead of promoting talks.

According to the spokesman, the situation on the front lines is "dynamic" and signals a continued decline in Ukraine's battlefield position.

He added that the number of Ukrainians supporting peace "on Russia's terms" is likely to grow over time, despite internal pressures within the country.

Peskov also praised Kazakhstan's readiness to host and facilitate possible peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, emphasizing that Russia "highly values" Astana's position.

He referred to Kazakhstan as a "special, privileged partner," noting that preparations are being finalized for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's state visit to Russia, which begins Tuesday.

He confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India is planned for the end of 2025, describing it as a "meaningful" trip expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation.





