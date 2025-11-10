Passengers back in Paris after Air France flight diverted to Munich

Passengers on an Air France flight from Paris to Seoul that was diverted to Munich due to an onboard emergency have returned safely to Paris, the airline said on Monday.



The aircraft landed in the German city on Sunday evening after the crew detected a burning smell in the cockpit, according to Munich Airport.



Air France said the crew decided to divert the flight as a precaution. There were no injuries. The cause of the odour remains under investigation.



An airport spokeswoman said the aircraft was towed to a parking position after landing. Passengers were taken to the terminal, where airport staff and Air France employees assisted them.



The travellers were later flown back to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport on another aircraft, an Air France spokeswoman told dpa.



Air France said it has since arranged alternative connections for passengers continuing to Seoul.



