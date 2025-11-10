Indonesia mulls curbs on online games, like PUBG, after school blast

Indonesia is mulling restrictions on online games, like PUBG, following last week's explosion at a school inside a mosque that wounded nearly 100 people.

President Prabowo Subianto "is considering restricting online games after a student was linked to a school explosion that injured 96 people," a senior Indonesian official told reporters on Sunday.

Injured people included students and teachers when the explosion hit the school mosque in Jakarta during Friday prayers.

The explosions occurred in North Jakarta's State Senior High School 72 at around 12.30 pm (0530GMT) on Friday.

According to Jakarta Globe news, a student, often bullied by other students, "had allegedly brought a homemade bomb."

"Officers reportedly discovered a soda can believed to be part of the explosive device. An airsoft-style rifle bearing references to notorious mass shooters was found at the scene," it added.

"The president said that we need to come up with ways to restrict and find a solution to the negative effects of online games," said State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi.

"There is a possibility that such games can influence our youth," he said, adding: "Take PUBG as an example. Players can easily learn the types of weapons. And they will start to normalize violence."

Indonesia has over 150 million gamers as of 2023, according to government data.

"Teachers must be more aware if their students show any suspicious signs," Prasetyo said.

According to the report, "the suspect is still receiving medical treatment as the investigation is underway."





