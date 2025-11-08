No US official to attend G20 meeting in South Africa: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Friday that no American official will attend the G20 Summit in South Africa, accusing that country of "human rights abuses" against the Afrikaner population.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump criticized South Africa for the "killing and slaughter" of Afrikaners -- those descended from Dutch, French and German settlers -- and the "illegal confiscation" of their farms and land.

"It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa," Trump wrote.

"Afrikaners are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated. No U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue."

He added that he looks forward to hosting the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami, signaling his intent to bring the gathering to the US if he is in office.

Trump's remarks came amid growing attention to the summit, which South Africa is scheduled to host from Nov. 22 to 23 as part of the rotating presidency of the world's largest economies.





