Trump warns New York City mayor-elect Mamdani to 'be nice'

US President Donald Trump warned New York City's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday to "be nice" to him following his election victory, claiming his tone was "very angry" toward him.

"I thought it was a very angry speech. Certainly angry toward me, and I think he should be nice to me. I'm sort of the one that has to approve a lot of things coming to him, so he's off to a bad start," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

Asked about Mamdani's election night remarks, in which he said: "So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us," Trump called it "a very dangerous statement."

"I think it's a very dangerous statement for him to make. He has to be a little bit respectful of Washington. Because if he's not, he doesn't have a chance of succeeding, and I want to make him succeed -- I want to make the city succeed. I don't want to make him succeed. I want to make the city succeed, and we'll see what happens," he said.

Reflecting on the election outcomes, Trump said he watched closely as "three pretty Democratic states" voted, noting: "I would like to see the new mayor do well, because I love New York. I really love New York."

Mamdani, 34, defeated independent candidate and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa on Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian mayor of the nation's largest city.

The self-described democratic socialist ran on a platform focused on affordability and social services, promising free buses, universal childcare, city-run grocery stores, rent-stabilized housing and raising the minimum wage.



