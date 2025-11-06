UN Security Council adopts resolution to remove Syrian president, interior minister from sanctions list

The UN Security Council on Thursday adopted a draft resolution to remove Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the ISIS/Daesh and Al-Qaeda sanctions list.

The US-drafted resolution received 14 votes, with an abstention from China.

US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz welcomed the adoption. "With the adoption of this text, the Council is sending a strong political signal that recognizes Syria is in a new era," he said. "The delisting of President al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Khattab should help give the Syrian people the greatest chance."

China's envoy Fu Cong argued that the resolution failed to address the "the legitimate concerns of all parties."

"The sponsor did not fully heed the views of all members and forced the Council to take action even when there were huge differences among Council members in an attempt to serve its own political agenda," said Fu, referring to the US.

"China stands ready to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in achieving security, stability and development in Syria at an early date," he added.

Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia emphasized that the "resolution reaffirms the Security Council's commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic."

"We expect that these fundamental principles will be adhered to by all members of the international community, including Israel, which continues to play by its own rules and occupy part of Syria's sovereign territory, including the Golan Heights," he said.

Syria's UN envoy Ibrahim Olabi hailed the US for "tremendous effort made during the discussions on the draft resolution," and said: "It aligns with the historic and courageous decision of President Trump to support Syria in seizing this historic opportunity."

Expressing gratitude to all Council members for the adoption, Olabi said: "The Council has united in support of Syria and in standing by its people."

"Syria welcomes the adoption of this resolution. We consider it a sign of a growing confidence in the new Syria, its people and its leadership; a growing confidence in its constructive and sincere approach in dealing with the Security Council and the international community," he said.

The resolution comes ahead of al-Sharaa's expected visit to the White House next week, where he plans to meet US President Donald Trump.

It will be the first White House visit by a Syrian president in 80 years.

Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly a quarter of a century, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, marking the end of the Baath Party's decades-long rule, which began in 1963.

Al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces that ousted Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January. He has pledged to rebuild the country and restore stability.

After the fall of the Assad regime, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.





















