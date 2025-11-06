Italy seeks to revive economic ties with Syria

Italy is looking to strengthen economic relations with Syria as part of efforts to support stability in the war-torn country, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

Speaking after a meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Brazil, Tajani said Rome would continue to back the Syrian people and promote peace in the region.

Tajani met the Syrian officials on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), held in the Brazilian city of Belem.

In a post on US social media company X, the Italian foreign minister said the talks focused on bilateral relations and developments in the Middle East.

"Italy stands at the forefront of a peaceful and inclusive political process in Syria, including the stabilization of the country and the protection of important Christian communities in the region," Tajani wrote.

"We will continue to stand by the Syrian people. We have also agreed to strengthen our joint efforts to revive economic relations through the expertise of our companies," he concluded.