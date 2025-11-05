Turkish vice president to join UN climate summit in Brazil

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz will travel to Belem, Brazil on Wednesday to represent the country at the leaders' summit of the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30).

During the summit on Nov. 6-7, Yilmaz is expected to deliver messages emphasizing the strengthening of joint global efforts in the fight against climate change in his address in the leaders' session. He will also speak at the "Energy Transition" session.

COP30 will be held from Nov. 10-21. Thousands of participants from many countries, as well as representatives from the private sector and civil society organizations, are expected to attend.

This year's COP conference, marking the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, will focus on turning climate commitments into concrete results on the ground, accelerating a fair and sustainable transition, and particularly protecting forests, biodiversity and tropical ecosystems. The summit aims to strengthen climate financing, technology sharing and solidarity with developing countries.

While Türkiye continues to implement its climate policies in line with its 2053 net-zero target and updated Nationally Determined Contribution, it is also actively engaged in multilateral climate diplomacy. In this context, Türkiye is a candidate to host COP31.





