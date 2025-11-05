Pakistan President Zardari offers to 'expand' defense cooperation with Qatar

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday offered to "expand" defense cooperation with Qatar, as he met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

The president offered to expand collaboration in defense and defense production, to which the Emir responded positively, saying he would instruct the relevant authorities to initiate discussions immediately, according to a statement shared by Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party.

Sheikh Tamim, while expressing satisfaction at Islamabad's recent defense agreement with Saudi Arabia, said it "should have happened earlier."

Pakistan holds "a unique position" as a country that has strategic ties with China and Western countries as well as the Gulf nations simultaneously, he was quoted as saying.

The two sides also discussed enhancing collaboration in agriculture and food security, and reaffirmed "the historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar."

Zardari hailed Doha's "growing global role as a center of dialogue and humanitarian diplomacy," and paid tribute to Sheikh Tamim's leadership in advocating a ceasefire and humanitarian relief for the people of Gaza, which was reached last month.

Zardari also welcomed Qatar's enhanced investment in Pakistan and expressed the expectation that the bilateral collaboration would continue to grow.

The Pakistani head of state also "lauded Qatar's role in the Doha talks on Afghanistan," according to a statement by his office on US social media company X. "Amir said he will visit Pakistan soon," it added.

Zardari started his three-day visit to Qatar on Tuesday to attend the World Social Development Conference.





