Non-settlement of Iranian nuclear issue not in interest of global community: China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday that non-settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue is not in the interests of the international community, during a call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

"The current stalemate in the political settlement process" of the Iranian nuclear issue is not in the "common interests of the international community," said Wang, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

He expressed China's appreciation for "Iran's recent reaffirmation that it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons" while supporting Tehran's "right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy."

Beijing "hopes that all parties will maintain dialogue and communication to push the Iranian nuclear issue back onto the track of dialogue and negotiation," said Wang.

Araghchi thanked China for "upholding a just position and playing a positive role on the Iranian nuclear issue," while expressing Iran's willingness to "strengthen communication and coordination with all parties on the basis of equality and mutual benefit."

Wang also said China is willing to work with Iran to "implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote development and rejuvenation, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation," and elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides.

Araghchi emphasized the importance Iran places on relations with China, describing next year's 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as "an opportunity to strengthen high-level exchanges, explore cooperation potential, and maintain mutual support."