Exercise may provide more protection to women against heart disease: Study

Exercise may provide significantly more cardiac protection benefits to women than men in the prevention and treatment of coronary heart disease, a study has revealed.

The findings of the study were recently published online in the international journal Nature Cardiovascular Research, Xinhua News reported on Wednesday.

The study was conducted by a team led by Professor Wang Yan and associate researcher Chen Jiajin from Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital Xiamen University and the Shanghai Chest Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, both located in eastern China.

Based on data collected from 85,000 participants, the research team analyzed gender differences in the prevention and treatment of coronary heart disease through exercise.

The study found that women only need 250 minutes of exercise per week to reduce their risk of coronary heart disease by 30%, while men need 530 minutes for the same benefits.

Further analysis revealed that among individuals diagnosed with coronary heart disease, women who engage in 51 minutes of exercise per week can lower their risk of death by 30%, whereas men need to exercise for 85 minutes to achieve the same benefit.

Coronary heart disease remains a leading cause of death worldwide, and experts hope that the results of this new study will provide valuable guidance for gender-specific prevention and treatment strategies for managing the condition.





