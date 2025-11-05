NewsWorld
EU countries back 2040 climate target with concessions
EU countries have agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90% by 2040 compared to 1990 levels, with up to 5% of the reduction achievable through international offsets, according to Danish Climate Minister Lars Aagaard.
