EU countries back 2040 climate target with concessions

EU countries have agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90% by 2040 compared to 1990 levels, with up to 5% of the reduction achievable through international offsets, according to Danish Climate Minister Lars Aagaard.

DPA WORLD
Published November 05,2025
