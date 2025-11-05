Bosnian protesters call for canceling Israeli team’s match over Gaza war

Protesters gathered in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo on Wednesday to oppose Israeli basketball club Hapoel IBI's participation in the upcoming EuroLeague match against Dubai Basketball.

The two teams are scheduled to play on Thursday at the Zetra Olympic Hall in Sarajevo.

Protesters assembled in front of the Sarajevo Canton government building, demanding that the game be canceled.

Carrying banners reading "No hospitality for genocidal states," "Cancel the match," and "Sarajevo! What are your principles?", the demonstrators condemned the decision to host the Israeli team and denounced Israel's actions in Gaza.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed nearly 69,000 people and injured more than 170,600, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.