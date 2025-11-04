Turkish defense industry to be showcased at African expo

The Turkish defense industry will showcase its innovative technologies alongside African countries at the Bamako Expo (BAMEX '25) in Mali on Nov. 11 - 14.

The expo is being held for the first time in 2025 and will serve as a platform to strengthen the growing presence of Turkish defense in Africa via new partnerships.

The Malian government sent official invitations to more than 50 countries, mostly in Africa, to the event that is organized by the Turkish company, The Peak Defense.

Preparations were made in the Malian capital of Bamako and the surrounding area for the expo, which is described by African media to be a "breakthrough" moment of bringing new tech from the Turkish defense industry to the continent.

Turkish firms like Baykar, Aselsan, Roketsan, MKE, STM, Kalekalip, 3E, Sarsilmaz, Atlas, ESSAV, SkyDagger, ZSR, Akincilar and Akdas Silah will be featured.

The expo will also feature booths from the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), which is made up of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, as well as the Malian army.

The last two days of the expo will be designated "demo days," where delegations and expert teams from around the world will test Turkish defense products at the special operations area.

More and more countries turn to the Turkish defense industry to enhance their capabilities. Mali, as a significant country in Africa, boasts long and difficult-to-control borders and has needs for key technologies like unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), armored vehicles, radars and more, as well as its neighbors.

African countries seek reliable defense suppliers now more than ever due to negative experiences.

The Turkish defense industry recently attracted great interest from Africa. More and more African countries use Turkish defense products, primarily UAVs and armored vehicles, to strengthen their armies.

