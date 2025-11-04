WFP: Food aid reached 1 mln Palestinians in Gaza but far more access needed

The World Food Program (WFP) said it has reached around 1 million people with food parcels across the Gaza Strip in the three and a half weeks since the ceasefire began, but noted that it still cannot meet the full scale of hunger without more access and open crossings.

"At the moment, we and basically three and a half weeks into the ceasefire in Gaza, we have distributed food parcels to around 1 million people across the Gaza Strip," Abeer Etefa, the WFP spokesperson, told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

She said this is "against a target of 1.6 million," adding that "supplies are still limited, so each family is receiving a reduced food ration, which is one parcel, and that's enough food for 10 days."

Etefa noted that this was the first regular round of food parcel distributions since April.

WFP has 44 active distribution points, out of a target of 145, according to the spokesperson.

On bread supply, she said "around 700,000 people are receiving fresh bread on daily basis through 17 WFP supported bakeries, … nine in the South and Central Gaza and eight in the north."

About digital cash assistance, Etefa said "200,000 people now receive the digital payments," meeting the monthly target.

But access remains a major obstacle, she said, explaining: "We really need more access, more border crossings to be opened, and … more access to key roads inside Gaza." Only two border crossings are operating, and deliveries to the north require long detours through damaged areas, she stressed.

She also said WFP has brought in 20,000 metric tons of food during the ceasefire -- "roughly half what we need." Despite slight improvements, most families are still only consuming cereals, pulses, and dry rations, according to the food agency.

Israel has killed close to 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for nearly 18 years and tightened the siege in March when it closed border crossings and blocked food and medicine deliveries, pushing the enclave into famine.

The entry of aid to Gaza started after a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas was reached on Oct. 10, based on a 20-point peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. Israel, however, has violated the truce multiple times.