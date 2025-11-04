Putin: Russia has begun development of new nuclear-powered cruise missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia has begun developing the next generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles as he took part in an award ceremony in the capital Moscow.

"Development has begun on the next generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles. Their speed will be more than three times the speed of sound, and in the future, they will even become hypersonic," Putin said in the Kremlin, where the Russian president gave state awards to developers of the country's nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile and Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle.

He also announced that a "new generation of weapons" is being developed by Russia, which he said are based on power units similar to those used in the Burevestnik and Poseidon.

In his address during the award ceremony, Putin described the development of the Burevestnik as having "historic" significance for the Russian people and for "ensuring security and strategic parity for decades to come."

Reminding the missile's specifications, Putin claimed that a NATO vessel was present in the area where the Burevestnik was tested on Oct. 21, and that Moscow "didn't interfere with its operations."

"Work on the Poseidon is closely linked to the creation of Burevestnik. The technologies and technological innovations used in both are in many ways unique and complement each other," Putin further said, arguing the use of the new domestically produced materials collected during work on both weapons will help Moscow achieve breakthroughs not only in defense, but also in many civilian sectors.

He went on to say Moscow poses no threat to any other country, and that Russia is developing its nuclear potential like all other nuclear powers.

"This year, we will deploy the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system into combat testing, and next year, into combat duty," Putin added.

Last month, Putin said at a meeting with top military officials that Moscow completed "decisive tests" for the Burevestnik, during which Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the missile flew for about 15 hours covering a distance of 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles).

The Russian president described the nuclear-powered missile, whose development, as well as that of the Poseidon, was first announced in 2018, as "unique" and possessing "unlimited range."

Prior to the ceremony, Putin took part in various events in Moscow on the occasion of Russia's National Unity Day, celebrated annually on Nov. 4.