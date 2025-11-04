Sierra Leone assumes presidency of UN Security Council for November

Sierra Leone on Monday assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for November, pledging to promote "a forward-looking peace and security agenda" with a strong focus on Africa.

"Sierra Leone will advance a forward-looking peace and security agenda, building on the reflective approach of our August 2024 presidency and our sustained agenda-setting focused on Africa throughout our tenure," said the country's UN envoy, Michael Imran Kanu, at a news conference marking the start of the term.

Outlining the country's priorities, Kanu said Sierra Leone's two tenures "concentrate on four interlinked challenges that most decisively shape today's and tomorrow's security landscape, conflict-related food insecurity, climate-related security risk, the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, and the inclusion of young people in peace and security decision-making."

He added that the presidency "will pull transparency, inclusivity and efficiency, working to build consensus and in close consultations with all council members."

Noting Sierra Leone's "steadfast commitment to the women, peace, and security agenda," he said the presidency will ensure the inclusion of gender perspectives and promote civil society participation in Council meetings.

He said the presidency will feature "two signature events, two key briefings on the situation in the Sahel, as well as climate security risk, reflecting our priorities."

Affirming Sierra Leone's role "as a voice of reason and a bridge-builder for peace in a fractured Council and a multipolar world," Kanu announced that Sierra Leone's President, Julius Maada Bio, will chair two high-level meetings.

"The principal signature event will be a high-level open debate on conflict-related food insecurity on 17 November," he said, adding that the second briefing on the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) will be held on Nov. 18.



