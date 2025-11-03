WORLDS OLDEST LIVING OLYMPIC CHAMPION CHARLES COSTE DIES AT 101

News World World's oldest living Olympic champion Charles Coste dies at 101

Olympic champion in Men's Team Pursuit in track cycling at the 1948 London Games, Charles Coste, poses with a photo of himself when he was competing during a photo session at home in Bois-Colombes, northwestern of Paris, on January 30, 2024. (AFP)

Charles Coste, who was the world's oldest living Olympic champion, died on Thursday at the age of 101, French Sports Minister Marina Ferrari said.



"It is with great emotion that I learned of the passing of Charles Coste, the 1948 London Olympic champion, who carried the flame for the Paris 2024 Games," Ferrari wrote on Sunday on X.



"At 101 years old, he leaves behind an immense sporting legacy."



Coste became the world's oldest Olympic gold medallist after Hungarian gymnast Ágnes Keleti died on January 2, 2025, aged 103.



At the opening ceremony of the Paris Summer Olympics on July 26, 2024, Coste, seated in a wheelchair, carried the Olympic flame before handing it to French judo legend Teddy Riner and three-time Olympic athletics champion Marie-José Pérec, who then lit the Olympic cauldron.



Born in the southern French town of Ollioules, Coste won gold in the team pursuit cycling event at the 1948 London Olympics - the first Games held after World War II - alongside teammates Serge Blusson, Fernand Decanali and Pierre Adam, all of whom have since died.



A year later, he triumphed at the Grand Prix des Nations, a 140-kilometre time trial, defeating Italian cycling great Fausto Coppi. Coste also won the Paris–Limoges race in 1953 and the 1954 Ronde de Monaco before retiring from professional cycling in 1959.



"Winning Olympic gold is unforgettable - just an immense joy. We were so happy, even though the British forgot to sing the Marseillaise for us," Coste recalled in an interview with olympics.com in July.



"Personally, I was always concerned for my opponents and made some lifelong friendships through sport. I hope that's the legacy I leave behind."

























