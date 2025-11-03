TRUMP ON ANDREWS TITLE LOSSES: I FEEL BADLY FOR THE FAMILY

News World Trump on Andrew's title losses: 'I feel badly for the family'

Published November 03,2025

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrives to attend a Requiem Mass, a Catholic funeral service, for the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral in London on September 16, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed sympathy for the British royal family following the stripping of all titles from Andrew Mountbatten Windsor in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.



Speaking to reporters, Trump said: "It's a terrible thing that's happened to the family, that's been a tragic situation."



"I feel badly for the family," he added.



Trump maintains a good relationship with King Charles III. Andrew, the king's brother, lost all titles and honours after the monarch approved the move, which aims to draw a line under one of the most serious scandals in the modern history of the British monarchy.



The decision followed the publication of memoirs by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, which revealed further details of sexual abuse involving dozens of women and girls. Andrew has been accused of forcing Giuffre, then a minor, into sexual activity, which he denies.



Epstein, who for years systematically abused minors, died in a New York jail in 2019 at the age of 66 in what officials ruled a suicide. His ties to powerful figures, including Trump, have fuelled speculation ever since.



