Russian premier says Moscow-Beijing cooperation strengthening despite global instability

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (L) and Chinese Premier Li Qiang shake hands as they pose for photos before their meeting at Xihu State Guest House in Hangzhou, China, 03 November 2025. (EPA Photo)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is strengthening despite turbulence in global politics and the global economy.

Mishustin made the remarks at the 30th regular meeting of the China-Russia heads of government in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, according to a Russian government statement.

The meeting was also attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, with whom Mishustin held talks earlier in the day. Li was quoted as saying that Beijing is ready to strengthen cooperation with Moscow to more effectively protect their common interests.

At the meeting, Mishustin noted the launch of new large-scale projects by their countries, which he said include the development of oil and gas fields, the production of high-tech equipment, and cooperation in energy, peaceful nuclear energy, and space and lunar exploration.

"We are implementing joint programs in aviation and automotive manufacturing. We are developing transport corridors. We are working in the extreme conditions of the Arctic," he added.

He said the two neighbors share broad common interests and similar views on fundamental issues, adding that the share of the dollar and euro in their trade transactions dropped to the "level of statistical error," meaning negligible.

He said Moscow hopes to increase tourism between the two countries, facilitated by the transition to a visa-free regime for Russians traveling to China.

"On the instructions of (Russian President) Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, we are working on similar decisions (to abolish visas) for Chinese citizens," he added.

He also conveyed readiness to increase supplies of Russian-produced food products, which he said have become popular among Chinese citizens.

Mishustin also invited Li to attend a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow on Nov. 17-18.

Following the meeting, the two sides inked multiple documents, including a joint communique.

The Russian premier arrived in China on a two-day visit earlier Monday, where he is also scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.