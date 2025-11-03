Netherlands to return 3,500-year-old stolen sculpture to Egypt

The Netherlands will return a 3,500-year-old stone head sculpture to Egypt, Prime Minister Dick Schoof told President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday.

The artefact, from 1479-1425 BC, depicts a high-ranking official from the reign of Pharaoh Thutmose III, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

It is believed to have been stolen and exported from Egypt most likely during the unrest of the 2011 Arab Spring.

The sculpture resurfaced in 2022 at the Tefaf art fair in Maastricht, where the dealer gave up ownership upon learning it had been stolen.

It will be handed over to Egypt's ambassador to the Netherlands by the end of the year, though it remains unclear where Egypt intends to display it.





