Syrian president to meet Trump at White House: Report

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will visit the White House on Nov. 10 for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump — the first-ever Syrian presidential visit — with plans to join the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition and resume U.S.-mediated Israel-Syria negotiations.

Published November 02,2025
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is expected to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House, US Special Envoy Tom Barrack confirmed to Axios on Saturday.

The Nov. 10 meeting will mark the first visit of any Syrian president to the White House.

Barrack noted that al-Sharaa is expected to sign an agreement on joining the US-led coalition against ISIS (Daesh).

He added that a fifth round of US-mediated direct talks between Israel and Syria is expected to follow al-Sharaa's visit to Washington.