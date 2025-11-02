Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of overnight airstrikes that killed 2

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a heavily damaged building following an air attack in Zaporizhzhia on October 30, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP File Photo)

Moscow and Kyiv on Sunday accused each other of overnight airstrikes that killed at least two people in Ukraine's southern Odesa region and damaged energy facilities across both countries.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said in a statement on Telegram that an overnight Russian drone attack caused a fire in a parking area filled with trucks, which was later extinguished.

"According to preliminary information, two people died, another person was injured," the statement said.

In Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov said nearly 58,000 people lost electricity following the attack.

Ukraine's Air Force said its defenses downed 67 of 79 strike drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched by Russia overnight.

"One ballistic missile and 12 strike drones were recorded at six locations, as well as the fall of downed fragments at two locations," the statement said.

In Russia's southern Krasnodar region, the local operational headquarters said on Telegram that an oil terminal and tanker in the port town of Tuapse were damaged after fragments from downed Ukrainian drones fell on the site.

"According to preliminary information, there are no injuries. Emergency services are working at the scene," it said, adding that a nearby railway station building was also damaged.

The headquarters later said two foreign civilian vessels were damaged in the attack but provided no details.

Russia's Defense Ministry said air defenses shot down 183 Ukrainian drones launched across several regions between midnight and Sunday noon (2100GMT and 0900GMT), including 46 over the Krasnodar region.

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up strikes on each other's energy infrastructure in recent months as winter approaches.