Funding split lingers in 2nd-longest shutdown in US history

Lawmakers from the US' Republican and Democratic parties are still deadlocked over a government funding agreement to end what has become the nation's second-longest shutdown.

The Senate will not reconvene until Monday afternoon, by which point the government shutdown will have stretched into its 34th day.

As of Saturday, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were set to halt, with enrollment opens for Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans expected to come with sharply higher premiums, though Democrats have tried to force the restoration of SNAP benefit through court challenges.

As the shutdown drags on, food stamp recipients are seeing delays, and several federal aid programs are running out of funds. Congress remains deadlocked over extending enhanced ACA subsidies, which, if allowed to expire, could send health care costs soaring.

Republican leaders contend that Democrats are holding out until after this Tuesday's Election Day to concede on their demand to extend the subsidies in a funding bill, while sources close to top Democrats say the party intends to stand firm, CNN reported.

Tuesday is an "off-year" US Election Day with relatively few races, though some high-profile ones, such as governor's races in the states of New Jersey and Virginia.

- Trump renews call for Senate GOP to end filibuster to stop shutdown

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, President Donald Trump reiterated his call on Senate Republicans to end the filibuster, referring to the 60-vote supermajority in the 100-seat chamber required to pass most legislation.

"Don't be WEAK AND STUPID. FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! WIN, WIN, WIN!" he wrote.

"We will immediately END the Extortionist Shutdown, get ALL of our agenda passed, and make life so good for Americans that these DERANGED DEMOCRAT politicians will never again have the chance to DESTROY AMERICA!"

"Republicans, you will rue the day that you didn't TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER," he added.

The 60-vote filibuster requires Republicans to win over several Democratic votes, but if it were eliminated, the Republicans could use their 53-vote majority to reopen the government with no Democratic help.

Both major parties have been reluctant to eliminate the filibuster, at least in part over fears what would happen when the opposing party wins a majority and has the same power.

- Trump hints funds could be redirected to support SNAP, stops short of making commitment

Trump was asked Friday about SNAP benefits, and whether there is a likelihood for his administration to reallocate money-similar to what was done to pay US troops-to keep assistance flowing to millions of Americans.

"Well, there always is," said Trump, before rapidly shifting to lay the blame on Democrats.

"But all the Democrats have to do is say, 'Let's go.' ... All they have to do is say 'The government is open,' and we only need five Democrats."

Blaming the Republicans, Democrats say that as the party holding the presidency and both houses of Congress, the Republicans have the responsibility to negotiate a deal.

Democrats said they will not vote to reopen the government over Republicans' refusal to restore health care subsidies for millions of Americans, under which their insurance rates in many cases would double, making insurance unaffordable.

Democrats have sought to negotiate over the standoff but the Republicans have refused.

- US judges order Trump administration to unlock billions in food aid

Two US federal judges on Friday issued orders to block the Trump administration from stopping food aid for millions of Americans during the government shutdown, ordering the government to use contingency funds to continue the benefits.

The rulings were issued by judges in the Northeastern states of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Both judges directed the administration to return to court on Monday and explain how it plans to carry out the orders.

- Denial of benefits based on misreading of law, says judge

In her ruling, US District Judge Indira Talwani, appointed by former President Barack Obama, said the government seems to be misreading the relevant law.

The Boston, Massachusetts judge declined to immediately order the release of contingency funds, as requested by 26 Democratic attorneys general and governors-representing over half the states in the US-but directed the agency to decide by Monday whether it will approve them.

Talwani said that since the benefit suspension relied on an "erroneous construction" of the law, the court would allow officials to determine whether to authorize at least reduced SNAP payments for November.

Although some delays are expected because payments could not be processed on time, anti-hunger advocates and Democrats welcomed the rulings, saying they should still provide relief for millions on SNAP.





