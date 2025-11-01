Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan wins 2nd term amid unrest

Tanzanian authorities on Saturday declared incumbent Samia Suluhu Hassan the winner of the country's presidential election with an overwhelming 97.66% of the vote, extending her rule for a second term.

Jacobs Mwambegele, head of the Independent National Electoral Commission, on Saturday morning announced the victory of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party candidate on state-run TV, saying: "As per the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, I hereby announce Samia Suluhu Hassan as the winner."

Mwambegele said Samia secured over 31.9 million votes out of 32.7 million cast in Thursday's polls.

The polls were marred by reports of violence, opposition boycotts, and widespread disruptions to online access.

The UN Human Rights Office said at least 10 people were killed in clashes between security forces and demonstrators following the announcement of results.

The opposition party Chadema, however, claimed the death toll is far higher. Party spokesperson John Kitoka told reporters that more than 700 people have been killed since the election period began, accusing authorities of targeting their supporters.

Internet connectivity watchdog NetBlocks, which monitors and reports network shutdowns worldwide, confirmed on US social media company X that access to social media and mobile internet was restricted across several Tanzanian cities during and after the vote.

In Zanzibar, the semi-autonomous archipelago that forms part of the United Republic of Tanzania alongside the mainland, incumbent President Hussein Mwinyi of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party was also reelected with nearly 80% of the vote.

Human rights groups have urged the government to investigate the killings and lift restrictions on communication.

The election was Tanzania's first full national poll under Hassan, 65, who rose to power in 2021 following the death of President John Magufuli.

The president has promised unity and economic stability in her second term, but the scale of her victory and the reported crackdown on dissent have drawn criticism from both local and international observers, who warn of shrinking democratic space in the East African nation.

The African Union and East African Community have both called for calm and respect for human rights, urging Tanzanian authorities to ensure transparency and accountability in handling post-election unrest.



