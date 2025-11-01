African Union 'deeply regrets loss of life' in Tanzania protests

The African Union chair "deeply regrets the loss of human life" in the election protests in Tanzania, but congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her victory, it said in a statement Saturday.

The chair of the AU's secretariat, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, "takes note of the results of the presidential election in Tanzania and congratulates H.E. President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her victory," it said in a statement on X.

"The Chairperson deeply regrets the loss of human life during the post-electoral protests and extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims," it added.









