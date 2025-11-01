 Contact Us
News Africa African Union 'deeply regrets loss of life' in Tanzania protests

On Saturday, the African Union chair expressed "deep regret over the loss of human life" during the election protests in Tanzania. Despite the violence, the chair extended congratulations to President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her electoral victory, according to an official statement.

AFP AFRICA
Published November 01,2025
The African Union chair "deeply regrets the loss of human life" in the election protests in Tanzania, but congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her victory, it said in a statement Saturday.

The chair of the AU's secretariat, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, "takes note of the results of the presidential election in Tanzania and congratulates H.E. President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her victory," it said in a statement on X.

"The Chairperson deeply regrets the loss of human life during the post-electoral protests and extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims," it added.