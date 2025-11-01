'Türkiye is a very important' and 'strong strategic partner': Estonian FM

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on Saturday said Türkiye is "a very important and very strong strategic partner on security and policy levels."

Speaking to Anadolu on bilateral ties, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Israel-Palestine issue, Tsahkna noted that Estonia and Türkiye have historically enjoyed excellent relations and that cooperation continues to deepen.

He described Türkiye as a crucial strategic partner in security and politics and noted that its climate continues to attract many Estonian families, especially during severe winter weather at home.

Tsahkna underlined that economic cooperation is also gaining importance alongside security ties, saying Türkiye provides "security-level cooperation" to Estonia. He noted that Turkish fighter jets will take part in the Baltic Air Policing mission again next year.

Highlighting growing defense industry collaboration, he said Estonia and Türkiye are "cooperating more and more" in this field, adding that Türkiye has become "one of the largest defense procurement partners" for Estonia.

- Türkiye 'plays a very important role in stabilizing the situation in the region'

Tsahkna stressed that as NATO allies, Estonia and Türkiye work closely together, noting that Türkiye "plays a very important role in stabilizing the situation in the region."

Mentioning his visit to Azerbaijan last week, he said Türkiye is "strongly supporting" efforts to secure peace and stability between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as investments in strategic trade corridors.

He noted that cooperation extends not only on a bilateral basis, but also within European frameworks and other regional platforms.

Regarding developments in Gaza and the wider region, Tsahkna said Türkiye "is playing a very significant role," and that Tallinn and Ankara share the same vision for a two-state solution.

Tsahkna pointed to potential new developments in defense industry cooperation, noting that Estonia purchases significant military equipment from Türkiye and describing Ankara as a reliable partner.

"We have maybe something new on the defense industry level. Because Estonia is buying lots of military equipment from Türkiye," he said, adding that "Türkiye is a very reliable partner as well."

Tsahkna also highlighted Türkiye's significant role in the Russia-Ukraine war, noting Ankara's direct dialogue with the United States and its strategic importance within NATO.

Citing the recent alleged violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighter jets, he said Tallinn triggered consultations over NATO's Article 4 and that the incident followed alleged Russian drone strikes on Poland, stressing that Türkiye has been active in supporting NATO's response.

Noting Türkiye's planned participation in next year's NATO Air Policing mission, he said discussions continue on a range of practical issues, including sanctions and pressure on Russia, energy cooperation, and European defense initiatives such as the SAFE program.

"Europe has different programs, such as SAFE (European Security Action Program). So, the Estonian position has been very clear that Türkiye must be part of these programs. For Europe, but also for Ukraine," he added.

Tsahkna said Estonia is strongly advocating in Europe for the use of frozen Russian assets, totaling more than €200 billion, to support Ukraine, noting that decisions at the EU level are expected soon. He emphasized that these funds should also be accessible to Türkiye for military support or investment efforts related to Ukraine.

He noted that discussions continue in Europe regarding the scope of cooperation with Türkiye, saying Estonia considers itself Türkiye's "best friend."

- Gaza: 'A humanitarian catastrophe'

Tsahkna voiced deep concern over the situation in Gaza, describing it as a "humanitarian catastrophe." He said the ceasefire and the release and exchange of hostages were important steps but stressed that the truce "is not holding as well as we would like."

He underlined Estonia's support for opening humanitarian corridors to Gaza and said his country has provided assistance through the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and other organizations, noting: "It is really hard to deliver any kind of humanitarian support" due to conditions on the ground. He added that "we are deeply concerned about Gaza and the Palestinian people who are suffering there."