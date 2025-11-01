FBI stops 'potential terrorist attack' in Michigan

FBI Director Kash Patel announced Friday that his agency stopped a "potential terrorist attack" in the US state of Michigan.

"The FBI stopped a potential terrorist attack in Michigan before it could unfold. Thanks to swift action and coordination with our partners, a violent plot tied to international terrorism was disrupted," Patel wrote on US social media platform X.

The FBI acted after undercover agents tracked online chats with an alleged plot involving firearms possibly linked to a foreign terror group, sources told ABC News.

At least two suspects have been arrested and three have been taken in for questioning. The suspects reportedly range in age from 16 to 20.

While no further details have been released, authorities said there is no threat to public safety.





