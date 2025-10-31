UN warns about ongoing humanitarian challenges in Gaza

A UN spokesman said Thursday that humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip remain heavily constrained despite a ceasefire, citing continued restrictions and damaged infrastructure.

"The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says the scale up of humanitarian operations continues under the ceasefire, but remains constrained by ongoing restrictions and other impediments," Farhan Haq told reporters.

OCHA said aid convoys have faced repeated rerouting orders from Israel for three consecutive days, forcing them to travel through the Philadelphi Corridor along the border with Egypt before moving up the narrow Coastal Road.

"This road is narrow, damaged, and heavily congested. Movement remained slower, even after the World Food Program (WFP) repaired the road. Additional crossings and internal routes are needed to expand collections and response," Haq said.

Turning to the occupied West Bank, Haq said Ramiz Alakbarov, deputy special coordinator and humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, led a field visit to the Ramallah area to highlight challenges faced during the olive harvest.

"So far this month, 126 settler attacks related to the olive harvest have caused casualties or damage across 70 villages," said Haq, citing OCHA's records as of Monday.

Farmers have been assaulted, crops and tools stolen and more than 4,000 trees have been vandalized, and in total, 124 Palestinians have been injured, he added.