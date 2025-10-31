Turkish envoy urges swift probe into Montenegro knife attack

Türkiye's Ambassador to Montenegro has called for a swift and thorough investigation into a weekend stabbing of a local man in the capital Podgorica allegedly involving Turkish citizens, stressing that the incident must not be turned into a provocation targeting the Turkish community.

Speaking earlier this week at a reception marking the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye and Republic Day, Baris Kalkavan said the embassy expects Montenegrin authorities "to fully clarify the incident and bring those responsible before justice as soon as possible."

"It is regrettable that an isolated criminal act is being turned into a provocation against Turks," he said. "I call on our young friends here — whom we greet daily in markets, cafes and neighborhoods — not to fall for the games of a few provocateurs. The Republic of Türkiye will take all necessary legal and political steps regarding this process, but I am sure that, in time, your own conscience will also judge it."

Kalkavan underscored that Türkiye and Montenegro have maintained diplomatic relations for over 146 years, built on strong historical foundations, and that Montenegro's peace and prosperity are vital for stability across the Balkans.

He also urged the Montenegrin public not to allow "inhumane concepts such as xenophobia, hate speech and mob mentality" to take root in the country.

The ambassador noted that the majority of Montenegrin citizens had expressed solidarity with the Turkish community in recent days, describing the ties between the two nations as "deep, multidimensional, and resilient enough to overcome any provocation."

He reassured Turkish nationals living in Montenegro that both Turkish and Montenegrin authorities were making "intensive efforts" to ensure their safety.

"Our cooperation will continue to grow, especially in eliminating crime networks of Turkish origin operating in Montenegro," he said.

Kalkavan added that Türkiye remains one of Montenegro's top investors and that bilateral economic cooperation continues to expand.

Local media earlier reported that the knife attack against a Montenegrin man in Podgorica allegedly involved Turkish citizens, sparking public unrest and a wave of misinformation. His injuries were not life-threatening, however.

Following the incident, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic announced on the US social media company X's platform that Montenegro had temporarily suspended its visa-free regime for Turkish nationals.

The move came amid heightened tensions and anti-Turkish sentiment in parts of the capital, where small groups of protesters called for deportations.

Turkish authorities and the embassy in Podgorica have since condemned the hostile rhetoric, emphasizing that the events should not harm longstanding friendly relations between the two nations.





