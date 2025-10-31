US, China defense chiefs meet on ASEAN summit sidelines

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday that he met with China's Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Plus in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

"It was a good and constructive meeting. I highlighted the importance of maintaining a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific and emphasized U.S. concerns about China's activities in the South China Sea, around Taiwan, and towards U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific," Hegseth wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

He noted that the US does not seek conflict and will continue to "stoutly defend" its interests while ensuring it has the capabilities in the region to do so.

"Today's meeting followed our September 9 video teleconference call with Admiral Dong. We will continue discussions with the People's Liberation Army on matters of mutual importance," Hegseth added.





