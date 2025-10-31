Jennifer Lopez named brand ambassador for Türkiye’s Zen Diamond

World-renowned singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has been named brand ambassador for Türkiye-based jewelry company Zen Diamond.

In a statement, the company said Zen Diamond -- one of Türkiye's leading diamond retail chains -- has expanded its international presence in recent years, opening new stores across multiple countries.

With 175 stores in 22 countries, the brand continues to strengthen its global footprint.

The collaboration with Lopez marks a major milestone in Zen Diamond's journey toward becoming a globally recognized name.

Lopez first encountered Zen Diamond during her Up All Night tour across Europe and Asia, where she was reportedly impressed by the brand's craftsmanship and contemporary designs.

What began as a chance meeting has evolved into a creative partnership, culminating in Lopez's appointment as Zen Diamond's new brand ambassador.

As part of the collaboration, Lopez will be featured wearing Zen Diamond pieces in a campaign photographed by Norman Jean Roy in Los Angeles, bringing the brand's artistry to audiences worldwide.

Zen Diamond Chairman Emil Guzelis said the partnership with Lopez is an exciting step for the company.

"Her energy and charisma perfectly reflect Zen's vision and the spirit of our jewelry," Guzelis said. "This collaboration represents a new chapter in our brand's international growth story."





