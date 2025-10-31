Estonian foreign minister says Gaza situation ‘truly catastrophic,’ urges pressure on Israel

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Friday that "the humanitarian situation in Gaza is truly catastrophic," adding that "significant pressure must be applied on Israel."

Speaking at a joint press conference following his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara, Tsahkna thanked Türkiye once again for its efforts regarding Gaza.

Referring to the ceasefire and the process of releasing detainees currently in effect in Gaza, Tsahkna said Estonia has consistently supported a two-state solution, recalling that Tallinn backs United Nations resolutions related to Palestine and is a party to the New York Declaration.

Tsahkna underlined that Estonia continues delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and other organizations.

He added that in order to sustain peace efforts in Gaza, other countries besides Türkiye must also continue applying pressure.

The Turkish foreign minister, referring to Israel's ceasefire violations in Gaza, said: "(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu is clearly seeking excuses to violate the ceasefire and restart the genocide before the eyes of the entire world. It is evident. For the sake of preserving hope for lasting peace and ensuring regional security, Israel must abide by the ceasefire."

Fidan said that by signing the Sharm el-Sheikh Declaration, Türkiye has assumed an important responsibility, adding that Ankara is working in close contact and coordination with all relevant countries to ensure the ceasefire becomes permanent. He stressed that it is crucial for the international community to convey the necessary messages to Israel in this regard.

"Our humanitarian assistance to Gaza also continues uninterrupted. Officials from our Health Ministry, AFAD and the Turkish Red Crescent are carrying out relief efforts in Rafah. Our humanitarian aid ship carrying 900 tons of supplies reached Egypt's Al-Arish Port on Oct. 17, and preparations for the next humanitarian mission will, God willing, be completed soon," said Fidan.

He added that Türkiye has already mobilized all available means to bring Palestinian brothers and sisters to the country for treatment. "We will continue doing everything in our power for the reconstruction of Gaza, and we believe that through patience and solidarity, Gaza will rise again," he said.

Fidan said that his talks in Ankara with the Estonian foreign minister further strengthened the two countries' shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and friendship, adding that they also discussed NATO cooperation, Euro-Atlantic security and Türkiye's EU accession process.

Tsahkna also congratulated Türkiye on the country's Republic Day, stressing that Türkiye remains an important and strong partner for Estonia and noting that bilateral relations are developing rapidly.